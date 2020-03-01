Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.98 Million Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.48% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTBI shares. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $692.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

