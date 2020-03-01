Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,007 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.18% of Argo Group worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

ARGO stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $55.46 and a 1-year high of $78.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15). The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

ARGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair lowered Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

