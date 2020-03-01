Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.15 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.14% of Diodes worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Diodes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,438,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,849 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.