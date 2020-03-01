Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.26 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129,230 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 95,646 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $158,222 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORI stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.72. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

