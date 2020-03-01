Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.28 Million Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.88% of Hawkins worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hawkins by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hawkins by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Hawkins by 243.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Hawkins by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hawkins by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWKN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $47.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

