Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.55 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 137,325 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $181,152,000 after buying an additional 521,446 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,153 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Wedbush upped their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.72.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average is $118.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.