Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.29% of RMR Group worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR opened at $37.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. RMR Group Inc has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.14.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RMR Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

