Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,908 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,208,000 after buying an additional 103,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,809,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,783,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,208,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,031,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

