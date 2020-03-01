Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,690 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.55% of City Office REIT worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in City Office REIT by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in City Office REIT by 8.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 90,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 140,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of CIO stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $659.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. City Office REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.