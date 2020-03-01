Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 106,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.20% of Provident Financial Services worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

PFS stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

