Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

