Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $145.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

