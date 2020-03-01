Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 1,900 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.17% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,181 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 661.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.33. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

AIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

