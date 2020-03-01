Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 4,300 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.19% of TTEC worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TTEC by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TTEC by 63.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TTEC by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

TTEC stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. TTEC Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,571,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,071,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

