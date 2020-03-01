Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.65% of Carter Bank and Trust worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $16.90 on Friday. Carter Bank and Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter Bank and Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

