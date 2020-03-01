Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after buying an additional 77,105 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 368,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after buying an additional 274,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

