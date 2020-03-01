Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 163,634 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,634 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

