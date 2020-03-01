Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 183,932 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,932 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3,411.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IVR opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, insider Brian Norris acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Lyle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

