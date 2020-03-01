Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 18,702 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 63.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.89.

Shares of ABBV opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.