Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 26,400 Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.36% of Marcus worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Marcus by 7.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Marcus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. Marcus Corp has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

