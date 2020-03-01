Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,804 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.53% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCBS. ValuEngine raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $66.45 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $641.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

