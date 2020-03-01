Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 53,406 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KNSL. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $132.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average is $104.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

