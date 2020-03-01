Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,173,000 after acquiring an additional 103,659 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 376,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Shares of ARW opened at $67.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

