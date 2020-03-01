MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $7.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 5.46%. MasTec’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTZ. ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of MTZ opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44. MasTec has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after acquiring an additional 139,490 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MasTec by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,757,000 after buying an additional 423,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MasTec by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after buying an additional 521,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,001,000 after buying an additional 462,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,824,000 after buying an additional 42,920 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

