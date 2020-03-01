Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mastercard worth $281,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after buying an additional 581,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,539,000 after buying an additional 465,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 842,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,413,000 after buying an additional 365,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $290.25 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $287.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average is $292.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.