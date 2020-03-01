MASTERNET One Day Trading Volume Reaches $268.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. MASTERNET has a market cap of $5,113.00 and $268.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MASTERNET Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io.

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

