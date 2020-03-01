Matchpool Trading 16.4% Lower This Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Gatecoin and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Matchpool has a total market cap of $178,602.00 and approximately $298.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.02691367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00222641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00132111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gatecoin, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.