Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 204,112 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,365,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,112 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $345,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 248,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $134.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

