Max Property Group Hits Market Cap of $297,524.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $297,524.00 and $17,791.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

