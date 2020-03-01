Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH)

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NEPH stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nephros has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $63.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Nephros by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,750 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

