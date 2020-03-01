McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 174.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $69.45 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $117,640.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

