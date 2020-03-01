MedicCoin (MEDIC) Market Cap Hits $32,856.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 56.9% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and Graviex. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $32,856.00 and $379.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

