MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Down 41.1% Over Last 7 Days

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $37,472.00 and $2,594.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

