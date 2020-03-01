MEET.ONE Market Capitalization Tops $826,441.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $826,441.00 and approximately $498,762.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.02634371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00218935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

