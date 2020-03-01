Megacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $50,096.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a market cap of $50,096.00 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00687479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007475 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 778.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,532,969 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

