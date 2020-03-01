Megacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $49,917.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Megacoin has a market cap of $49,917.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00674733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007481 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,534,744 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

