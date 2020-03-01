Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

MLCO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. 5,428,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,500,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,127,000 after acquiring an additional 717,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 376,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,876 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.7% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,262,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 377,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,641,000 after acquiring an additional 228,446 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.