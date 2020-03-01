Melon Price Hits $4.09 (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $4.09 or 0.00047983 BTC on exchanges including Bitsane, Radar Relay, Liqui and Kraken. Melon has a market cap of $5.12 million and $32,887.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Kraken, Radar Relay, Liqui and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

