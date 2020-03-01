Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Down 19.6% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $341,465.00 and approximately $2,143.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00987500 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002812 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000806 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

