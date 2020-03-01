MenaPay Market Capitalization Tops $796,673.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $796,673.00 and $122,837.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, ABCC, Dcoin and Hanbitco.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.77 or 0.02679406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00223386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00132789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,649,495 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

