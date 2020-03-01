Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Update

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the January 30th total of 254,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mercantile Bank stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 66,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.83. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.