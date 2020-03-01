Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,622,000 after acquiring an additional 822,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

MRK opened at $76.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.02. The stock has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.