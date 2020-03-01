Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.3% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.02. The company has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.