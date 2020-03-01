Merculet (MVP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54,434.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, CoinMex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $533,750.00 and approximately $54,434.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,048,346,837 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy, CoinMex, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

