Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Mercury General worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mercury General by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mercury General by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 159,989 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 21.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercury General by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 63,209 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCY stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. 389,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

