Mercury Price Down 50.6% Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Mercury has a total market cap of $677,483.00 and $7,990.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mercury has traded 50.6% lower against the dollar. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.97 or 0.02696851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00222389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00131379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

