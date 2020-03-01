Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Short Interest Update

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 30th total of 10,130,000 shares. Approximately 28.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Meredith stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. Meredith has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meredith will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Harty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $137,300.00. Insiders have bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $735,800 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meredith by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,998,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Meredith by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 205,197 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meredith by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 781,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Meredith in the third quarter worth $6,792,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Meredith by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 184,185 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meredith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

