MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 169,106 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614,413 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 169,106 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $254,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,179 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,069 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,203.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $106.87 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.