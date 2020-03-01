Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Short Interest Update

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the January 30th total of 436,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MRUS traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Merus alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 278,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,012,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,019.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Merus in the third quarter worth about $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merus by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.