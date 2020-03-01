Metadium (META) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $199,700.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Metadium has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $199,700.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, Bytex and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

